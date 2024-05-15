The Dallas Stars are back on home ice tonight with the opportunity to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Currently holding a commanding 3-1 series lead, the Stars face the Colorado Avalanche in 5 of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Puck-drop from Americans Airlines Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

What should’ve been a more competitive series now sees the Colorado Avalanche on the brink of elimination. Will the Stars make back-to-back Western Conference final appearances? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars NHL playoff game tonight, including the full series schedule and best Game 5 livestream options.

How to Watch the Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars Game 5 Without Cable

Game 5 of the Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars Staley Cup Playoffs series will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch tonight's matchup with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or FuboTV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to stream the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream tonight's Avalanche vs. Stars NHL playoff game at no cost.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after 3-day free trial.

What time is the Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars Game 5 tonight?

Game 5 of the Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series will be played on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars Game 5 on?

Tonight's Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars game at American Airlines Center will air live on ESPN.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the second-round series between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars and New York Rangers. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Game 1: Avalanche at Stars, Tuesday, May 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Avalanche at Stars, Thursday, May 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Stars at Avalanche, Saturday, May 11 at 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Stars at Avalanche, Monday, May 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 5: Avalanche at Stars, Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6: Stars at Avalanche, Friday, May 17 (TBD)*

Game 7: Avalanche at Stars, Sunday, May 19 (TBD)*

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

