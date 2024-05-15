Shop
How to Watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs Game 5 Tonight: Start Time, Live Stream

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Tim Heitman/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:04 AM PDT, May 15, 2024

Watch the Dallas Mavericks or OKC Thunder take the series lead in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs tonight.

The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Dallas Mavericks tonight in a crucial Game 5 showdown of the Western Conference semifinals tonight. The NBA Playoff series is currently tied 2-2, making this game pivotal one fans won't want to miss. Tip-off from Paycom Center is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

The Thunder took Game 4 in Dallas on Monday with a 100-96 victory, thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 34 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Now the series has become a best-of-three set to see who will advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoff game tonight, including the full series schedule and best Game 5 livestream options.

How to Watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder Game 5 Without Cable

The Western Conference Semifinals series between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder will be televised between TNT, ABC and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 5 on TNT tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Max.

Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder Game 5 on Sling TV

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

Sling TV

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month.

$60 $35

For Your First Month

Sign Up Now

 

Watch the Mavericks vs. Thunder Game 5 on Max

2024 NBA Playoff games on TNT and TBS are available to stream on Max. You can watch tonight's Mavericks vs. Thunder game in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos surround sound with the B/R Sports Add-On. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $9.99 per month. Max's B/R Sports Add-on currently comes free with the service but will eventually cost an additional $9.99 a month.

Watch NBA Playoffs on Max

Max

Watch NBA Playoffs on Max

Stream select NBA games live in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos surround sound with Max's B/R Sports Add-On.

$10/Month

Sign Up Now

 

Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder Game 5 for Free on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the Mavericks at Thunder game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ESPN, TNT and ABC. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

Catch all the action on ABC, ESPN and TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You'll also get access to over 90 live channels plus Hulu’s entire streaming library now with access to Disney+ and ESPN+.

$77/Month

FREE 3-DAY TRIAL

Sign Up Now

What time is the Mavericks vs. Thunder Game 5 tonight?

Game 5 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Mavericks vs. Thunder Game 5 on tonight?

Tonight's Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game will air live on TNT.

Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs Schedule

The NBA conference semifinals series between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder started on Tuesday, May 7 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.

GAME 1: Tuesday, May 7, Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Thursday, May 9, Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 3: Saturday, May 11, Thunder at Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 4: Monday, May 13, Thunder at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 5: Wednesday, May 15, Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 6: Friday, May 17, Thunder at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Mavericks at Thunder, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

* = If necessary

