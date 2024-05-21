We would watch anything featuring Zendaya, but when it's a steamy movie about a woman who finds herself in a complicated love triangle with two suitors embroiled in a high-stakes game, it shoots to the top of our watchlist.

Challengers — starring Zendaya as Tashi Donaldson, a tennis prodigy turned coach — premiered in theaters on April 26. The story follows Tashi and her husband, Art Donaldson (West Side Story's Mike Faist), who she trained to become a champion. When his game begins to struggle, he finds himself competing against former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend Patrick Zweig (The Crown's Josh O'Connor) and things get complicated.

Previously, audiences could only watch the movie in theaters, but now the film is available to rent or buy online.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers, Zendaya told with ET's Denny Directo how she felt love from her coworkers on the film, friends and family.

"It's great. I mean, I feel so lucky. I have so much beautiful support around me," said Zendaya. "Even tonight, I have so many family -- they're over there -- family and friends here."

During the interview, Zendaya also commented on finding out that tennis legends the Williams sisters had seen the film, "I heard that she came and I was like, 'No way, this is the coolest thing!' So I'm very nervous 'cause I know Serena [Williams] has seen the movie but I'm very nervous about her seeing my tennis."

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about watching Challengers online.

When did Challengers premiere?

Challengers premiered in theaters on April 26, 2024. Until now, it was not been available for audiences to watch at home.

How to watch Challengers online:

Currently, the only way to watch the Challengers movie online is by renting it through either Prime Video or Apple TV+. You can rent the film for $20 on either platform.

Watch on Prime Video

Watch on Apple TV+

When will Challengers come to streaming and where will it stream?

No dates have been yet announced when Challengers will find a streaming platform home. Challengers is an MGM production, which typically land on Prime Video. This means that, within the next couple of months, viewers will likely be able to stream Challengers on Prime Video.

Watch Challengers' official trailer:

RELATED CONTENT: