The affordable shades worn by the Duchess of Sussex sold out instantly, but they are available on Amazon right now.
Meghan Markle's knack for style is undeniable — and with that in mind, this mom of two has become a primary source of fashion inspiration. From her effortless and elegant maternity style and comfortable sneakers to her luxurious designer dresses, it's clear that the Meghan knows how to put together a good outfit, including these incredibly affordable Le Specs sunglasses. Spring is underway, so now's the perfect time to grab a pair of sunglasses for the new season.
Meghan donned the the Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses — which feature a glossy black acetate frame and sleek cat-eye effect for another spring-ready look. The stylish sunglasses are remarkably affordable for someone who has access to the biggest designers in the fashion industry. Grab them while they're still in stock at Amazon.
Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses
These Meghan Markle-approved sunglasses will easily become a staple in your spring wardrobe — especially since they'll go with, well, anything.
Meghan styled these with a dark, polished ensemble, but given their versatile quality, you can wear these shades with everything from your favorite jeans to swimsuits and everything in between. They may be oversized, but they’re lightweight and perfect for travel. Simply put, these sunglasses will go with any type of look you want to wear.
And those aren't the only Le Specs sunglasses Markle has been seen sporting. The Duchess of Sussex paired the chic black sunglasses (which also come in a torte pattern) with bold spring attire back in 2019 when she attended Wimbledon with her sisters-in-law, but that hasn't kept people from buying them again and again. And right now you can match the style icon without worrying about your wallet, since the Le Specs sunglasses are currently available for $69.
Le Specs Unisex Adult's Bandwagon Sunglasses
These totally wearable sunnies are the perfect accompaniment to any spring outfit. Available in chic tortoise shell, they're a warm weather essential.
Shop the must-have spring royal accessories before they're snatched up again, and then start channeling Meghan Markle's style ASAP. For more of Meghan Markle's favorites, be sure to check out her go-to makeup and skincare products.
