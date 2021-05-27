Shopping

Olivia Rodrigo Proves Bucket Hats Are Back -- Shop Our Picks

By ETonline Staff
If you're still on the fence about the bucket hat trend, well, let Olivia Rodrigo convince you. The breakout pop star recently launched merch for her debut album, Sour, and one of the most popular pieces from the collection is a lavender bucket hat (it's already out of stock, but you can sign up to get notified when it comes back!). 

The kitschy '90s fashion, seen in Rodrigo's merch collection and personal style, continues to be a huge trend right now. And with summer right around the corner, the nostalgic bucket hat is the perfect accessory to shield from the sun and add an of-the-moment flair to your look. 

Whether you're looking for more bucket hats to add to your wardrobe or dipping your toe into the trend, ET Style is here to help you find the cutest and coolest designs out there in a variety of colors, prints and details, including woven, sheer and wide-brimmed styles. 

Ahead, shop the best bucket hats for summer. 

Olivia Rodrigo It's Brutal Out Here Bucket Hat
Olivia Rodrigo It's Brutal Out Here Bucket Hat
A lavender bucket hat, embroidered with Olivia Rodrigo's lyrics, "it's brutal out here." Sign up your email to get notified when it comes back in stock. 
$30 AT OLIVIA RODRIGO
UGUPGRADE Bucket Hat
UGUPGRADE Bucket Hat
This smiley face bucket hat from Amazon is a cute one. 
$11 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $14)
Free People Summer Of Love Straw Bucket Hat
Free People Summer Of Love Straw Bucket Hat
We love the boho look of this colorful woven design. 
$68 AT FREE PEOPLE
UO Printed Wide Brim Bucket Hat
UO Printed Wide Brim Bucket Hat
This strawberry print, wide-brim bucket hat with ties boasts a nostalgic flair. 
$26 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Open Edit Sheer Bucket Hat
Open Edit Sheer Bucket Hat
For the trendy gal, choose this sheer hot pink hat from Nordstrom's new brand, Open Edit. 
$19 AT NORDSTROM
Missguided Brown Missguided Nylon Bucket Hat
Missguided Brown Missguided Nylon Bucket Hat
This nylon bucket with a Missguided logo badge is so '90s. 
$11 AT MISSGUIDED (REGULARLY $27)
Casa Clara Evan Bucket Hat
Casa Clara Evan Bucket Hat
The frayed hem detail on this cotton canvas hat softens the look. 
$58 AT REVOLVE

