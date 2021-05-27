Olivia Rodrigo Proves Bucket Hats Are Back -- Shop Our Picks

If you're still on the fence about the bucket hat trend, well, let Olivia Rodrigo convince you. The breakout pop star recently launched merch for her debut album, Sour, and one of the most popular pieces from the collection is a lavender bucket hat (it's already out of stock, but you can sign up to get notified when it comes back!).

The kitschy '90s fashion, seen in Rodrigo's merch collection and personal style, continues to be a huge trend right now. And with summer right around the corner, the nostalgic bucket hat is the perfect accessory to shield from the sun and add an of-the-moment flair to your look.

Whether you're looking for more bucket hats to add to your wardrobe or dipping your toe into the trend, ET Style is here to help you find the cutest and coolest designs out there in a variety of colors, prints and details, including woven, sheer and wide-brimmed styles.

Ahead, shop the best bucket hats for summer.

