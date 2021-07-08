Fashion

'Gossip Girl' Reboot: Costume Designer on the New Generation's Style -- Shop the Looks (Exclusive)

By Amy Lee‍
Gossip Girl is back! The high school drama has been rebooted for a new generation, now streaming on HBO Max. The 2021 version introduces a brand new cast of affluent Upper East Side teens with Kristen Bell reviving her voiceover role as the anonymous social surveillant Gossip Girl.

Costume designer Eric Daman reprises his fashion magic for Gossip Girl 2.0. Daman was responsible for all the iconic sartorial moments on the series -- from Blair Waldorf's fashion-forward headbands to Serena van der Woodsen's glamorous gowns. Daman gave ET's Rachel Smith a sneak peek on set into the enormous wardrobe of Gossip Girl, which boasts a whopping average of 200 costumes per episode with no shortage of jaw-dropping designer brands like Chanel, Fendi, Saint Laurent and Dior. 

"Fashion has changed so much," Daman said. "On the original, the internet was a thing, but social media like Instagram wasn’t around, so a lot of the research has come through social media influences."

gossip girl 2021

'Gossip Girl' (2021)

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

The original, which aired from 2007 to 2012, featured an array of beloved trends from bright color-blocking to preppy accessories. Daman said the GG revival will incorporate today's biggest trends, largely influenced by social media, like varsity jackets, biker shorts and more affordable pieces. ("The headbands are on hiatus for the time being," he added.)

Gossip Girl

'Gossip Girl' (2007-2012)

The CW

"We try to mix the high-low and do vintage pieces and make it accessible for fans at home to be part of it," Daman said. 

However, fans can still expect to see nods to the original. 

"We have Tavi Gevinson [who plays Kate Keller] in an outfit very similar to what Serena van der Woodsen wore when she first shows up in the original first episode. There's a synergy between those two looks," the fashion expert added.

gossip girl
The CW, HBO Max

To celebrate the release of the highly anticipated reboot, ET Style is breaking down each character's style and shopping out clothes and accessories so you can channel their looks. See our picks below. 

Julien Calloway 

Influencer, model and queen bee, JC is edgy and effortlessly cool. A standout outfit from the pilot was her first day of school look -- an oversized shirt, biker shorts and knee-high boots. 

gossip girl 2021
Emily V. Aragones/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK:

H&M Cotton Shirt
H&M Cotton Shirt
H&M
H&M Cotton Shirt
$18 AT H&M
Sweaty Betty Power 6" Biker Shorts
Sweaty Betty Power Biker Shorts
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty Power 6" Biker Shorts
$68 AT SWEATY BETTY
Nasty Gal Western Heeled Knee High Boots
Nasty Gal Western Heeled Knee High Boots
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Western Heeled Knee High Boots
$47 AT NASTY GAL (REGULARLY $105)

Zoya Lott

The new girl in town who is ready to take on all the drama that comes with Constance Billard. We're excited to see how Z's style will evolve throughout the season, and we're betting that her neckerchief will become the new Blair headband. 

gossip girl 2021
Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK: 

Daisy Street Oversized Sweatshirt with Vintage Meadows Print
$32 AT ASOS
Daisy Street Oversized Sweatshirt with Vintage Meadows Print
ASOS
Daisy Street Oversized Sweatshirt with Vintage Meadows Print
$32 AT ASOS
UO Patterned Pleated Mini Skirt
UO Patterned Pleated Mini Skirt
Urban Outfitters
UO Patterned Pleated Mini Skirt
$59 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
GERINLY Solid Color Long Neckerchief
$9 AT AMAZON
GERINLY Solid Color Long Neckerchief
Amazon
GERINLY Solid Color Long Neckerchief
$9 AT AMAZON

Monet de Haan

Monet means business, and her power shows in her bold, fashion-forward ensembles from a structured shoulder dress to carefully coordinated, polished matching sets. 

gossip girl 2021
Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK: 

Storets Jade Plaid Check 2-Piece Set
Storets Jade Plaid Check 2-Piece Set
Storets
Storets Jade Plaid Check 2-Piece Set
$42 AT STORETS (REGULARLY $85)
Steve Madden Lessa Heeled Sandal
$82 AT ZAPPOS
Steve Madden Lessa Heeled Sandal
Zappos
Steve Madden Lessa Heeled Sandal
$82 AT ZAPPOS

Luna La

The stylist of the group, Luna is one to watch for outfit inspiration. Her style is feminine and glamorous. And, her one-liner quips are gold. 

gossip girl 2021
Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK: 

Eloquii The Nabela Dress
Eloquii The Nabela Dress
Eloquii
Eloquii The Nabela Dress
$89 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $170)
Kendra Scott Sophee Drop Earrings In Gold
$58 AT KENDRA SCOTT
Kendra Scott Sophee Drop Earrings In Gold
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Sophee Drop Earrings In Gold
$58 AT KENDRA SCOTT

Audrey Hope

Audrey has a classic appearance, characterized by put-together, preppy looks reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn. 

gossip girl 2021
Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK:

J.Ing Melissa Black Bow Tie Dress
J.Ing Melissa Black Bow Tie Dress
J.Ing
J.Ing Melissa Black Bow Tie Dress
$75 AT J.ING (REGULARLY $100)
Franco Sarto Bazel Lug Sole Loafer
Franco Sarto Bazel Lug Sole Loafer
Nordstrom Rack
Franco Sarto Bazel Lug Sole Loafer
$50 (REGULARLY $89)

Kate Keller

Ms. Keller leads the pack of disgruntled teachers (read the plot twist spoiler here). Kate's style is quintessential millennial teacher -- think sweater, blazer and denim. Also, peep the neckerchief. 

gossip girl 2021
Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK:

Everlane The Easy Blazer
Everlane The Easy Blazer
Everlane
Everlane The Easy Blazer
$128 AT EVERLANE
J.Crew Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Simple Stripe
J.Crew Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Simple Stripe
J.Crew
J.Crew Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Simple Stripe
$89 AT J.CREW (REGULARLY $138)
Madewell Stovepipe Jeans in Macintosh Wash
$135 AT MADEWELL
Madewell Stovepipe Jeans in Macintosh Wash
Madewell
Madewell Stovepipe Jeans in Macintosh Wash
$135 AT MADEWELL

Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV

Obie is the richest of them all, and he's posed to be the heartthrob of the show. His outfits are sleek and handsome. His go-to outfit formula has to be a turtleneck under a suit. 

gossip girl 2021
Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK:

Express Slim Solid Plum Cotton Sateen Suit
Express Slim Solid Plum Cotton Sateen Suit
Express
Express Slim Solid Plum Cotton Sateen Suit
JACKET: $228 AT EXPRESS
PANT: $50 AT EXPRESS (REGULARLY $98)
Kotn Turtleneck
Kotn Turtleneck
Kotn
Kotn Turtleneck
$39 AT KOTN

Akeno "Aki" Menzies

Aki has a mysterious aura about him. And from his pink buzz cut to his skater-inspired style, we'd imagine his wardrobe is understatedly cool. 

gossip girl 2021
Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK: 

Frank And Oak The Tech Short Sleeves Shirt in White
$80 AT FRANK AND OAK
Frank And Oak The Tech Short Sleeves Shirt in White
Frank And Oak
Frank And Oak The Tech Short Sleeves Shirt in White
$80 AT FRANK AND OAK
PacSun Cooper Kelp Slim Cargo Pants
$55 AT PACSUN
PacSun Cooper Kelp Slim Cargo Pants
PacSun
PacSun Cooper Kelp Slim Cargo Pants
$55 AT PACSUN
Vans Ward Lo Suede Sneaker
$60 AT DSW
Vans Ward Lo Suede Sneaker
DSW
Vans Ward Lo Suede Sneaker
$60 AT DSW

Max Wolfe

Max instantly reminds us of Chuck Bass with his bad boy charisma and wicked sense of humor. He loves fashion, too, which we can totally see from his trendy looks. 

gossip girl 2021
Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS Slim Houndstooth Check Tuxedo Suit with Contrast Lapel
ASOS Slim Houndstooth Check Tuxedo Suit with Contrast Lapel
ASOS
ASOS Slim Houndstooth Check Tuxedo Suit with Contrast Lapel
JACKET: $128 AT ASOS
PANT: $57 AT ASOS

