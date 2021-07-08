Gossip Girl is back! The high school drama has been rebooted for a new generation, now streaming on HBO Max. The 2021 version introduces a brand new cast of affluent Upper East Side teens with Kristen Bell reviving her voiceover role as the anonymous social surveillant Gossip Girl.

Costume designer Eric Daman reprises his fashion magic for Gossip Girl 2.0. Daman was responsible for all the iconic sartorial moments on the series -- from Blair Waldorf's fashion-forward headbands to Serena van der Woodsen's glamorous gowns. Daman gave ET's Rachel Smith a sneak peek on set into the enormous wardrobe of Gossip Girl, which boasts a whopping average of 200 costumes per episode with no shortage of jaw-dropping designer brands like Chanel, Fendi, Saint Laurent and Dior.

"Fashion has changed so much," Daman said. "On the original, the internet was a thing, but social media like Instagram wasn’t around, so a lot of the research has come through social media influences."

'Gossip Girl' (2021) Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

The original, which aired from 2007 to 2012, featured an array of beloved trends from bright color-blocking to preppy accessories. Daman said the GG revival will incorporate today's biggest trends, largely influenced by social media, like varsity jackets, biker shorts and more affordable pieces. ("The headbands are on hiatus for the time being," he added.)

'Gossip Girl' (2007-2012) The CW

"We try to mix the high-low and do vintage pieces and make it accessible for fans at home to be part of it," Daman said.

However, fans can still expect to see nods to the original.

"We have Tavi Gevinson [who plays Kate Keller] in an outfit very similar to what Serena van der Woodsen wore when she first shows up in the original first episode. There's a synergy between those two looks," the fashion expert added.

The CW, HBO Max

To celebrate the release of the highly anticipated reboot, ET Style is breaking down each character's style and shopping out clothes and accessories so you can channel their looks. See our picks below.

Julien Calloway

Influencer, model and queen bee, JC is edgy and effortlessly cool. A standout outfit from the pilot was her first day of school look -- an oversized shirt, biker shorts and knee-high boots.

Emily V. Aragones/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK:

Zoya Lott

The new girl in town who is ready to take on all the drama that comes with Constance Billard. We're excited to see how Z's style will evolve throughout the season, and we're betting that her neckerchief will become the new Blair headband.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK:

Monet de Haan

Monet means business, and her power shows in her bold, fashion-forward ensembles from a structured shoulder dress to carefully coordinated, polished matching sets.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK:

Luna La

The stylist of the group, Luna is one to watch for outfit inspiration. Her style is feminine and glamorous. And, her one-liner quips are gold.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK:

Audrey Hope

Audrey has a classic appearance, characterized by put-together, preppy looks reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK:

Kate Keller

Ms. Keller leads the pack of disgruntled teachers (read the plot twist spoiler here). Kate's style is quintessential millennial teacher -- think sweater, blazer and denim. Also, peep the neckerchief.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK:

Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV

Obie is the richest of them all, and he's posed to be the heartthrob of the show. His outfits are sleek and handsome. His go-to outfit formula has to be a turtleneck under a suit.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK:

Akeno "Aki" Menzies

Aki has a mysterious aura about him. And from his pink buzz cut to his skater-inspired style, we'd imagine his wardrobe is understatedly cool.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK:

Max Wolfe

Max instantly reminds us of Chuck Bass with his bad boy charisma and wicked sense of humor. He loves fashion, too, which we can totally see from his trendy looks.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

GET THE LOOK:

