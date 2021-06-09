'Gossip Girl' Reboot Gets Spicy First Trailer: Watch!
‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot: Watch the Sexy, New Teaser Trailer!
'Friends' Reunion: First Teaser Trailer and Guest Stars Revealed!
Watch the Chilling Teaser for 'Cellmate Secrets: Drew Peterson' …
Watch 'BET Presents The Encore' Trailer (Exclusive)
Watch the Trailer for ‘Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau’ (Ex…
'iCarly' Reboot First Trailer Teases Carly and Freddie's Dating …
‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer: Watch the Cast Laugh and Cry on the F…
'iCarly' Reboot: Miranda Cosgrove and Jerry Trainor Show Off Car…
New ‘Space Jam 2’ Trailer Shows LeBron James and the Toon Squad …
'Home Before Dark': Watch the Official Season 2 Trailer for Broo…
'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Trailer No. 2
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Trailer No. 1
Watch Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian Sing Along to Travis B…
'Midnight in the Switchgrass' Red-Band Trailer Starring Megan Fo…
Ben Platt Reacts to People's Thoughts on the 'Dear Evan Hansen' …
‘Friends’ Reunion Special First Trailer, A$AP Rocky Says Rihanna…
Watch Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Do 'The Routine' From 'Friend…
Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Cameo in Prince Harry and Oprah Win…
‘Friends: The Reunion’: How to Throw a Last Minute Watch Party
Watch Joel McHale Hilariously Put His Own ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ …
XOXO! The first trailer for the Gossip Girl reboot is here!
HBO Max dropped the trailer on Wednesday night, giving fans another look at the new batch of Upper East Siders featured in the upcoming series. Before then, viewers had only seen a small first look at what's in store -- and it's safe to say the drama is reaching new heights.
The trailer kicks off by noting the tight bond between a group of private school teens, until a new arrival shakes things up and Gossip Girl reemerges to spill all the spicy details.
Watch the trailer below.
Kristen Bell, who narrated the original Gossip Girl for its entire run on The CW, returns as the voice of Gossip Girl for the new series, shepherding viewers through a new round of shenanigans.
The upcoming series takes place nine years after the original website went dark (and after Penn Badgley's Dan Humphrey revealed himself to be Gossip Girl) as a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The reboot will address just how much social media -- and the landscape of New York itself -- has changed in the intervening years. The crux of the new Gossip Girl won't revolve around the mystery of who the gossip maven actually is, but rather another twist.
The first season will consist of 10 one-hour episodes, all overseen by showrunner Joshua Safran, who wrote and executive produced the final seasons of Gossip Girl, as well as original executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.
Gossip Girl debuts July 8 on HBO Max.
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch the First Teaser for HBO Max's 'Gossip Girl' Reboot
'Gossip Girl' Reboot Stars on How the Show Has Evolved
Meet the New 'Gossip Girl' Characters in the HBO Max Reboot