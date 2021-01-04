Meet the New 'Gossip Girl' Characters in the HBO Max Reboot

Meet the new cast of characters in the new Gossip Girl.

The HBO Max series confirmed the newest class of New York City's rich, privileged and elite on New Year's Day in a slew of Instagram posts shared on its official page, alongside their full character names and mysterious one-word clues.

It's the first time the series, which is expected to bow sometime in 2021, has officially revealed the newest Upper East Siders for Gossip Girl to gawk over.

Emily Alyn Lind plays Audrey Hope, whose descriptor is "grace." In a previous character description, Audrey is in a long-term relationship and is beginning to wonder what else is out there. Lind recently told ET she's "already in love" with her character.

Jordan Alexander is Julien Calloway, who is attached to the word "influence."

Savannah Smith plays Monet de Haan, aka "power," which we can only surmise means she could be the Queen Bee.

Zion Moreno portrays Luna La, whose word is "style."

Meanwhile, Thomas Doherty is Max Wolfe, whose stoicism is conveyed in "freedom."

Tavi Gevinson slips into the shoes of Kate Keller, who has "ambition."

Eli Brown's Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV conveys "privilege." Back in June, Brown offered hints on the character he's playing in the new series, telling ET, "My character's a really good guy. He comes from a very wealthy family and he's a humanitarian."

Evan Mock plays Akeno “Aki” Menzies, who is attached to the word "innocence."

Whitney Peak is Zoya Lott, who, according to her mysterious description, is the one in the group with "perspective."

Other members of the new Gossip Girl cast include Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay.

The reboot aims to be more inclusive than the original series and accurately represent New York City demographics in 2020. That includes more LGBTQ-centric stories, as well.

"There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show," Joshua Safran, who returns as executive producer and showrunner, said at Vulture Festival in November. "So, this time around the leads are nonwhite. There’s a lot of queer content on this show. It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that. The thing I can’t say is there is a twist, and that all relates to the twist."

Kristen Bell, who narrated the original Gossip Girl for its entire run on The CW, will return in the same capacity. Bell told ET last November she’s “excited” to be back in the universe.

Executive producer Josh Schwartz said the original stars, who became household names following Gossip Girl, have an open invitation should they ever wish to drop by. “They played these characters for six years, and if they felt like they were good with that, we want to respect that, but obviously... it would be great to see them again," he said in July 2019 of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and company.

Safran revealed that Serena van der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf, Dan Humphrey, Nate Archibald and Chuck Bass will live on in the reboot and will often be referred to by other characters.

"They are a part of the world. The characters talk about them and that they do exist,” he told ET in December. “The [original] show jumped five years in the future when it ended and we are past that five years now, so it's whole new things that they could be doing."

