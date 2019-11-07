Kristen Bell Returning for 'Gossip Girl' Reboot at HBO Max

Kristen Bell will be back as the voice of Gossip Girl!

The 39-year-old actress will return to her role as the narrator of Gossip Girl in the highly anticipated HBO Max reboot of the popular CW show, ET can confirm.

"Kristen Bell has always been and will always be the voice of Gossip Girl," the producers said in a statement on Thursday.

In July, WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service gave a straight-to-series order for a new Gossip Girl series with original executive producers Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Josh Safran -- who served as showrunner for the final seasons -- all returning. Schwartz talked about the reboot a month later to a small group of reporters, including ET, at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, where he said he was hopeful about Bell's return.

"Until we know that, I can't even imagine anyone else doing that," he said.

As for what a reboot of Gossip Girl -- which starred Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick -- will look like after going off the air in 2012, Schwartz said it definitely won't be as dark as HBO's much-talked-about series revolving the lives of teens, Euphoria.

"It won't feel button-pushing just for the sake of being able to do it," he noted. "Maybe a couple of s**ts we'll throw in there just 'cause we can. You don't ever want it to feel gratuitous or something that you're doing just because. Luckily, we'll be airing post-Euphoria, so anything we do will seem tame by comparison. I don't think we'll be that controversial."

