Chace Crawford Says the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Makes Him 'Feel Old'

Chace Crawford's age is catching up with him.

The 34-year-old actor stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday and discussed how the recently announced Gossip Girl reboot made him feel.

"No one called me. I was really upset about it. No, no, I'm teasing," he quipped after a WWHL caller asked about the reboot. "It's great! I mean, I could maybe come back and play a father or something."

Crawford admitted, "When I heard about it, it just made me feel old, you know? My birthday was last week, I heard it, I was like, 'Oh my God, they're already remaking our show.' So that's a lot of fun."

Crawford had a similar reaction to the reboot when he spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier while promoting his new show, The Boys, at Comic-Con last month.

"[It] makes me feel old," he admitted, adding that the original cast -- which also included Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, Ed Westwick and Penn Badgley -- are "not gonna be a part of it."

As for whether he'd ever consider starring in the new Gossip Girl, Crawford quipped, "I mean, buzzed head now, I've moved on. You know what I mean? I come back as a father."

Last month, HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service that's set to launch in spring 2020, gave a straight-to-series order for a reimagining of the teen drama, which ran on The CW from 2007 to 2012.

While none of the original cast is set to reprise their roles the update will be led by the team behind the original series, including Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Safran told The Hollywood Reporter that the show is an "extension" of the original series and provided a general logline to give fans an idea of what they can expect.

"Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl," the logline read. "The prestige series will address just how much social media -- and the landscape of New York itself -- has changed in the intervening years."

"It's just a new look at this particular society in New York, the idea being that society changes constantly," Safran said. "So how has this world changed, how has social media and its effect changed? All of those things allow us to look at the world 12 years on as opposed to just redoing the story. None of us are interested in just redoing a story."

When ET spoke to Crawford in February, he seemed up for participating in a then-potential reboot, though he had questions about how it would work.

"It is funny to me, it's almost become a classic now. It probably goes to show you that we shouldn't be redoing it. I can't be in high school anymore. That's the thing. I don't even know what they would do," Crawford said. "For me personally, I would love to see everybody again and I loved everybody and I would love to work with everybody, but I don't know if it's necessarily a reality."

"I don't know what the way in would be to the story, to get everyone back together," he added. "I'm always up for anything. That was such a good part of my life and experience, and hell, if they throw in shooting in New York City again, I'm there."

Crawford even jokingly predicted that, in a potential reboot, the whole original cast would be replaced by younger actors, something that now aligns with what HBO Max has planned for its Gossip Girl iteration.

"The second we probably [decide], 'Yeah, let's do it'... [it'll be like], 'Oh, we recast everybody. They're all young kids. Same show, different people,'" he joked of the original cast.

