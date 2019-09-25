Louis Tomlinson is not a Larry Stylinson shipper.

The 27-year-old former One Direction member opens up about this summer’s X-rated episode of HBO’s Euphoria, which featured an animated sequence based off the character Kat’s Tomlinson/Harry Styles fan fiction. The graphic scene featured Styles giving Tomlinson a massage before performing oral sex on him.

“I know, culturally, it’s interesting, but I’m just a bit tired of it,” Tomlinson tells The Guardian of the fan-created romance between himself and his former One Direction bandmate.

In terms of Euphoria’s depiction, he adds, “Again, I get the cultural intention behind that. But I think …. It just felt a little bit … No, I’m not going to lie, I was pissed off. It annoyed me that a big company would get behind it.”

At the time the episode came out, Tomlinson replied to a fan on Twitter about whether he’d given the storyline his consent. "I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it,” he wrote.

Despite the annoying rumors and fantasies, Tomlinson notes to The Guardian that he’ll always have a bond with his bandmates.

“We’re not texting each other every day, but what we do have, which will never go away, is this real brothership,” he tells the British paper, saying he believes the group will get back together one day. “We’ve had these experiences that no one else can relate to.”

The group’s split in 2015 hit Tomlinson hard. He admits the event “rocked me.”

“I wasn’t ready for it,” he confides. “I felt like I was getting to be a better songwriter, singer, and more confident performer, and all of a sudden, when I felt I was finally getting some momentum…”

Tomlinson says that on the day of the group’s final concert in November 2015, he and his bandmate, Niall Horan, sat together “and had a little cry, because it was such a journey we had been on."

"That day in general was so poignant," Tomlinson recalls. "As much as you try and prepare yourself, it’s a whole other thing when it comes.”

