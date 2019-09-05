Harry Styles is finally offering a response to all the reports that he didn't want to be a Disney prince.

The "Sign of the Times" singer covers the latest issue of The Face and in his interview, he confirmed that he was up for Prince Eric in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, while also explaining that other aspects of his career took precedence over the gig.

"It was discussed," he says of the project, before quickly changing gears. "I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it's going to be great. I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure."

The 24-year-old heartthrob also shared why he loves acting.

"Why do I want to act? It's so different to music for me," he says. "They're almost opposite for me. Music, you try and put so much of yourself into it; acting, you're trying to totally disappear in whoever you're being."

Since news circulated in August that the Dunkirk star had chosen not to join the film, it quickly became the most sought-after role in Hollywood.

This week, 13 Reasons Why star Christian Navarro revealed to his Twitter followers that he auditioned for the role after Disney responded to his social media campaign.

"@disney saw this, saw your support, and gave my team a call," he wrote of a previous tweet asking for an audition on Tuesday. "They wanted to see what I could do. Tapes sent. Fingers crossed. Let's make some history."

In July, actress and songstress Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel. Awkwafina is rumored to be up for the role of Scuttle, the seagull, child star Jacob Tremblay is rumored to be up for Flounder, Ariel's fishy pal, and Javier Bardem is reportedly in talks to play King Triton.

While at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Shazam! star Asher Angel revealed that he'd also auditioned for the role of Prince Eric.

"I've auditioned. I went in for it," he told ET. "It means so much to me. I started off doing musical theater. One of my first-ever shows, I was Flounder. It was really cute. There's video everywhere, if you guys want to look it up."

The 16-year-old added of Bailey, "She's gonna be amazing. Hopefully we get to work together."

Also, ET previously learned that Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play the tentacle villain Ursula. However, while at the premiere of her new film, The Kitchen, she was hilariously vague when the topic came up.

Check out the chat below!

