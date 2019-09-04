One actor is going public with his campaign for a coveted Disney role!

On Tuesday, 13 Reasons Why star Christian Navarro revealed that he's up for the role of Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

The 28-year-old retweeted an old tweet referencing Harry Styles reportedly passing on the role, and responding, "Well…I can sing. Black Ariel/Latino Prince…no ones called but Season 3 drops next week and think it's one hell of an audition."

These are references to both the casting of Halle Bailey in the lead and the return of his hit Netflix series. In Navarro's new post, he wrote: "@disney saw this, saw your support, and gave my team a call. They wanted to see what I could do. Tapes sent. Fingers crossed. Let's make some history."

He followed that up by tweeting, "Let me know! @DisneyStudios."

For months, the casting of the film has driven endless speculation -- and a lot of coy responses from would-be cast members.

Prior to Bailey landing the starring role in early July, ET learned that Melissa McCarthy was in talks to play the villainous Ursula. However, when ET spoke with the actress at the premiere of her new film, The Kitchen, in August, she played dumb about the role.

"Who's Ursula?" she responded to the casting news, feigning ignorance. "But am I interested? I'm very interested."

Awkwafina was similarly vague when addressing rumors that she's up for Scuttle, the hilarious seagull, at D23 last month.

"Aww, man, that all isn't confirmed yet, but obviously if it happens, I would be more than honored," she told ET while promoting Raya and the Last Dragon. "It's a classic, yeah. I'm very, very happy. That's my princess right there, so I'm very happy with what they have [announced] so far."

And while at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Shazam! star Asher Angel revealed he'd also auditioned for the role of Prince Eric, and shared his enthusiasm to potentially be in the film.

"I've auditioned. I went in for it," he told ET. "It means so much to me. I started off doing musical theater. One of my first-ever shows, I was Flounder. It was really cute. There's video everywhere, if you guys want to look it up."

On Bailey as Ariel, he gushed, "She's gonna be amazing. Hopefully we get to work together."

See loads more updates the upcoming film below.

