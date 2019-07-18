Is Asher Angel in the running to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid?

The 16-year-old actor revealed to ET's Keltie Knight during San Diego Comic-Con -- where he was promoting Shazam!'s home entertainment release -- on Thursday that he tried out for the lead male role in the upcoming live-action Disney film.

"I've auditioned. I went in for it," he admitted, adding that he didn't know if he's in the race to land the role. Earlier this week, ET learned that Harry Styles was also in very early talks to play Ariel's love interest.

Angel did, however, express that it would mean "so much to me" to nab the highly coveted Prince Eric part.

"It means so much to me. I started off doing musical theater," he explained. "One of my first ever shows, I was Flounder. It was really cute. There's video everywhere, if you guys want to look it up."

"I would love to do the live action, of course. There's so many amazing people in it that I would love to work with," he added.

While he wouldn't go on to share any more details about his audition, he did comment on Halle Bailey's casting as Ariel.

"She's gonna be amazing," Angel gushed. "She's gonna kill it. Hopefully we get to work together."

Angel, who gained famed from his role in the Disney Channel show Andi Mack, also stated that it would be great to "work with my Disney friends again."

On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that Javier Bardem was in negotiations to join the adaptation as Ariel's father, King Triton.

ET previously also learned that Melissa McCarthy was in early talks to play Ursula in the film, and The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are in talks for the roles of Flounder and Scuttle, respectively. Flounder is Ariel's best friend, a fish, while Scuttle is a seagull who is also a friend of Ariel's.

