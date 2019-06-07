Asher Angel is still in disbelief over his most recent collab!

On Thursday, ET Live caught up with the 16-year-old pop star, who couldn't stop gushing about working with Wiz Khalifa on "One Thought Away."

Following the song's April release, Angel and the 31-year-old rapper dropped the video on Thursday. With the music video already holding the No. 1 trending spot on YouTube, it's safe to say the collab is a success.

"I got to work with Wiz Khalifa. I've listened to Wiz's music, like, ever since I can remember," Angel marveled. "So, like, getting him on this track was, like, a dream come true. And actually getting to meet him? Wow. Crazy."

The unexpected collaboration came after Angel floated Wiz as a dream collaborator to one of the song's producers.

"Of course, it's a long shot, but somehow it happened. [One of the producers] went out of the studio... and he came back, he had Wiz on the phone and Wiz got the song two days later, he loved it, and a week later it was released," Angel recalled. "And a couple of weeks later, the music video was shot, now it's released, so it's crazy. That's how it happened. That's the story."

As for the video itself, which was shot at Camarillo Airport in California, Angel couldn't contain his glee about the "really cool" dancing and the "super nice" people who worked on set.

"That was awesome. I got to work with these amazing dancers, cool choreographer," Angel said. "The people I work with... [are] all super nice and we all have so much fun when we're filming together."

Though he has an appreciation for everyone on set, one person stood out in his mind -- his girlfriend, Annie LeBlanc. The 14-year-old YouTuber and singer co-stars in the video with her beau, fully completing Angel's vision to bring the song to life.

"The vision I had in my head like, I'm about to get on this plane and I'm in a dream sequence and I'm over there, my girl's over there and I miss her," he explained. "Just one thought away, I could just take a plane to get to her, a car, you know, always wanna be with her."

Angel did get to be with LeBlanc on set, though he admitted it may have slowed production a bit.

"She's just so nice, and she always makes me laugh when she's on set. It's kind of hard for us to [work], like, everything takes longer because we can't stop making each other laugh," he revealed. "That's probably my favorite part. And then we end up being really behind and we have to catch up."

As for how LeBlanc felt about the video, Angel said that he thinks "she thought it was really cool and she was really happy with the way it turned out."

ET spoke with Angel earlier this month, and he teased that a collaboration with LeBlanc isn't out of the question.

"Hopefully in the future. That would be really cool. We'll see," he said, before praising his girlfriend's best qualities.

"I love her smile. She's, like, very supportive. She's literally the best. And she makes me laugh constantly," he gushed.

The music video for "One Thought Away" is out now.

