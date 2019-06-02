Asher Angel's next musical collaboration could be with his girlfriend, Annie LeBlanc.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with theShazam! star at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Saturday, where he opened up about possibly making music with LeBlanc.

"Hopefully in the future," he said. "That would be really cool. We'll see."

Angel, who just shot the music video for his Wiz Khalifa collab, "One Thought Away," officially asked LeBlanc (who appears in the video) to be his girlfriend on Valentine's Day.

"It's cool [to be Instagram official]. It's really cool," he shared, revealing that their fans have been "the best" when it comes to embracing their relationship. "I wouldn't be where I am without my fans, and like, her fans are great. It's just amazing overall. It's so cool, and she's the best."

"I love her smile. She's like, very supportive. She's literally the best. And she makes me laugh constantly," Angel revealed of what he loves about LeBlanc, 14. "I love you!"

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The 16-year-old actor and singer has his girlfriend’s support as he prepares to release an EP or new album and other mysterious "new projects." As for whether a Shazam! sequel is in the cards, Angel said it's still up in the air.



"It hasn't been confirmed yet, but we need to believe there's a sequel. The first one did really well, so hopefully we get this thing shooting soon before we grow up and I turn into him. We don't want that!” he said. "I'm very interested to see where Billy's character development goes. He has super powers and he finds his family, so what's next? And he defeated the bad guys, so what's next?"

iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert is set to air Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Shazam!': Asher Angel Wants to Be Just Like Co-Star Zachary Levi When He's Older (Exclusive)

See Asher Angel's 'One Thought Away' Lyric Video (Exclusive)

Go Behind the Scenes of Asher Angel’s ‘Chemistry’ Music Video (Exclusive)

Related Gallery