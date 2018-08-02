Go Behind the Scenes of Asher Angel’s ‘Chemistry’ Music Video (Exclusive)

Asher Angel is all about “Chemistry.”

Only ET can give you an exclusive look behind the scenes of his new music video for his single, “Chemistry,” out now.

“The concept of the music video is, honestly, it’s about chemistry,” Asher tells ET. “It’s about mainly two people that just have a really strong connection and just getting to know each other and have a good time.”

Filmed on location at Los Angeles’ Peppermint Club, the video co-stars rising singer and social media star Annie LeBlanc and mixes the R&B vibe of the tune with some vintage visuals. Director Nayip Ramos describes the set-up as a “speakeasy kinda vibe” with “a lot of choreography." Stay tuned to Asher’s social accounts (Twitter and Instagram) so you don’t miss the final video once it drops.

The 15-year-old Andi Mack star will next be seen in Shazam!. Check out the trailer below.

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Trailers From Comic-Con 2018: 'Aquaman,' 'Fantastic Beasts 2,' 'Shazam!' & More

Zachary Levi on Becoming a ‘Refreshing’ DC Hero in ‘Shazam’ and a Possible Cameo by Gal Gadot (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: 'Shazam!' Director David Sandberg Dishes on Bringing the DC Hero to the Big Screen: 'It's Very Fun'