Javier Bardem is in negotiations to join Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, according to multiple outlets.



He’s up for the role of King Triton, the father of Ariel, who will be played by Halle Bailey. ET has reached out to Disney for comment



News of the Oscar winner’s possible participation comes just one day after ET learned that former One Direction member Harry Styles is in early talks to play Prince Eric, the male love interest in the movie.



Earlier this month, Terry Crews started a social media campaign to express his interest in tackling the role of King Triton. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star posted a photo of himself hilariously photoshopped with a tail and holding a trident while floating before a picture of Atlantica, the kingdom in the animated 1989 film. He even started two hashtags to help in his campaign, #ArielsGotTerry and #AmericasGotTerry.

Just prior to the Fourth of July, Disney announced that they had awarded the role of Ariel to Bailey, one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle.



"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice -- all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," director Rob Marshall said of Bailey in a statement.



Initially, there was some pushback from fans who didn’t approve of the casting of Bailey based on her race. However, numerous celebs, including Mariah Carey, Zendaya, Halle Berry and more showed their support for the decision.



The film will be based on a script by David Magee. The animated film’s composer, Alan Menken, is returning to create new music with some lyrical help from Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is also producing.



The Little Mermaid is expected to go into production in early 2020.

