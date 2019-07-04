Halle Berry Congratulates Halle Bailey on 'Little Mermaid' Casting

Halle Berry is celebrating her near-namesake!

Following the announcement that Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid, Berry took to social media to celebrate the 19-year-old actress.

"In case you needed a reminder... Halles get it DONE," Berry tweeted. "Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do! #TheLittleMermaid #HalleBailey"

In case you needed a reminder... Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do! #TheLittleMermaid#HalleBaileypic.twitter.com/z0Rik2nxRe — Halle Berry (@halleberry) July 3, 2019

Bailey was thrilled with Berry's praise, retweeting the message with sincere thanks to the 52-year-old actress.

"This means the world," Bailey wrote. "Happy to share names with you 😭😭 love you lots."

this means the world. happy to share names with you 😭😭 love you lots https://t.co/Wzkj8Mgsze — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

The Twitter exchange continued, with Berry writing, "You are amazing, THRILLED for you!! #BlackGirlMagic #TheHalleLegacy ♥️♥️♥️♥️"

Berry's sweet messages follow some hilarious confusion online, after some fans assumed Berry was the one who had been cast in the film, as her name is so similar to Bailey's.

"I can't be the only person who saw news that 'Halle Bailey is The Little Mermaid' and got very confused because my mind misspelled her last name to make it read 'Halle Berry is The Little Mermaid,' right?" one person tweeted.

I can't be the only person who saw news that "Halle Bailey is The Little Mermaid" and got very confused because my mind misspelled her last name to make it read "Halle Berry is The Little Mermaid," right? — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 3, 2019

"I love Halle Bailey and I’m so excited but reading the release quickly I was like 'oh wow Halle Berry is the Little Mermaid, bold choice,'" another tweeter agreed.

I love Halle Bailey and I’m so excited but reading the release quickly I was like “oh wow Halle Berry is the Little Mermaid, bold choice” — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) July 3, 2019

my last two brain cells reading Halle Bailey as Halle Berry pic.twitter.com/BZKRJlJ5WY — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 3, 2019

Looking at Halle Berry’s name trending instead of Halle Bailey’s like pic.twitter.com/4nPguT4nQL — Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) July 3, 2019

Every time I read Halle Bailey as Halle Berry pic.twitter.com/Pom5MPZzcY — Shanakin Skywalker (@ShannonLoJones) July 4, 2019

I did keep reading Halle Bailey as Halle Berry so for the last 6 hours I was like okay we stan a 52 year old Ariel — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) July 4, 2019

Berry wasn't the only celeb to congratulate Bailey on latest role, however! Zendaya and Lin-Manuel Miranda were among the other stars to sing Bailey's praises.

Love you more!!! So freakin excited for you💫💫💫💫 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 3, 2019

Bailey, who's well known for her R&B duo Chloe x Halle, called her new gig a "dream come true" in a tweet following the big news.

dream come true... 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

Watch the video below for more on The Little Mermaid.

