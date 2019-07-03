Zendaya is showing her support for Halle Bailey!

Shortly after news broke that Halle had been cast to play Ariel in the new live-action The Little Mermaid, the Euphoria star -- who was rumored to be up for the coveted role herself -- took to Twitter to congratulate the 19-year-old actress.

"Yeeeeessss!!" Zendaya, 22, raved. "Here for thiiiissss!! @chloexhalle."

Halle excitedly responded to the message via the Chloe x Halle Twitter account, which she shares with her sister, Chloe Bailey.

"I LOVE YOU! thank you," wrote Halle, to which Zendaya responded, "Love you more!!! So freakin excited for you."

I LOVE YOU! thank you 😍 https://t.co/FQjq8x2gIT — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

Love you more!!! So freakin excited for you💫💫💫💫 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 3, 2019

Rumors began swirling last year that Zendaya could be the one to portray the iconic mermaid in the Rob Marshall-directed film, which will feature original music by Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda. Speaking with ET back in October, the director teased that he was looking for someone "young" and "really special" to play Ariel.

"That's going to take time," he said. "You just hope someone comes in and says, 'This is mine,' so there's no questions and owns the part."

Fans started freaking out even more about the possibility of Zendaya as Ariel when she stepped out to a press event for Spider-Man: Far From Home last month with freshly dyed red hair.

"I'm sure it will be great when they make it," Z coyly told ET when asked about the casting rumors. "I'll go see it like everyone else!"

Judging by her recent tweets, it seems she'll be sticking to her word! And she, of course, wasn't the only one excited about the casting news on Wednesday. Lin-Manuel was one of the first to express his adoration for having Halle as Ariel with this sweet tweet:

Which other stars will be joining Halle in the live-action film has yet to be confirmed, but ET has learned that Melissa McCarthy is in very early talks to play Ursula. Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are in early talks to voice the beloved roles of Flounder and Scuttle, respectively.

As we patiently wait for more official casting news in the weeks to come, watch the video below for everything we know (so far) about the highly anticipated reboot.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Little Mermaid' Live-Action Film Casts Halle Bailey as Ariel

Melissa McCarthy in Early Talks to Play Ursula in Live-Action 'Little Mermaid'

Zendaya Fuels 'Little Mermaid' Rumors With New Ariel-Esque Red Hair!

Related Gallery