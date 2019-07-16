Looks like Harry Styles could be returning to the big screen.

ET has learned that the "Sign of the Times" singer is in very early talks to play Prince Eric in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid. However, nothing is confirmed.

Styles made his feature film debut in the 2017 war film Dunkirk.

Earlier this month, it was announced that singer Halle Bailey, one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, was cast as Ariel in director Rob Marshall's upcoming adaptation of the beloved undersea tale.

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance -- plus a glorious singing voice -- all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," Marshall said of the performer in a statement. Production on the film is anticipated to begin in early 2020.

While the casting did receive some criticism from fans who were upset the character's race had changed, Bailey couldn't help but express her excitement for the role.

"dream come true..." Bailey's tweet read.

dream come true... 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

Previously, ET also learned that Melissa McCarthy was in early talks to play Ursula in the film, and The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are in talks for the roles of Flounder and Scuttle, respectively. Flounder is Ariel's best friend, a fish, while Scuttle is a seagull who is also a friend of Ariel's.

For more on The Little Mermaid, watch below.

