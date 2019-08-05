While Melissa McCarthy isn't ready to confirm any cast rumors, it seems she's more than willing to take on the iconic role of Ursula in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

McCarthy walked the star-studded red carpet at the premiere of her new mob drama The Kitchen in Hollywood on Monday. She stopped to talk with ET correspondent Matt Cohen, but played adorably coy when asked about the exciting casting rumors.

"Who's Ursula," McCarthy said, blatantly feigning ignorance but with a knowing look.

"But am I interested? I'm very interested," she quickly added, before overtly winking to the camera several times with a sly smile.

McCarthy previously addressed the possibility of playing Ursula last week when she sat down with Jimmy Kimmel, and jokingly pretended to be unfamiliar with the celebrated Disney villain.

"Oh, I hadn't heard about that," she quipped. "It seems like it would be an awfully fun thing to do. Oh, I'd love if Disney would just give me a little ringy dingy. We'll see!"

In late June, ET learned that the acclaimed actress was in early talks for the role of the scheming sea witch. The news was met with some sadness from rapper Lizzo, who had been campaigning for the role.

Soon after, it was announced that Chloe x Halle member Halle Bailey had been cast as Ariel in the upcoming film. See more updates on the live-action Little Mermaid below.

As for McCartney's upcoming film The Kitchen -- co-starring Elisabeth Moss, Tiffany Haddish, Common, Domhnall Gleeson and Margo Martindale -- the crime drama hits theaters Aug. 9.

