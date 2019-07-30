Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Addresses Ursula Casting Rumors

Disney, if you're listening, Melissa McCarthy would love to play Ursula in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid!

The leading lady visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to promote her new film, The Kitchen, where the late-night host asked her about the stories that she's up for the tentacled villainess of the undersea adventure -- yielding a hilariously coy response.

"Disney? Oh…I hadn't heard about that," she quipped. "It seems like it would be an awfully fun thing to do. Oh, I'd love if Disney would just give me a little ringy dingy. We'll see!"

When pressed, she continued to play dumb: "If it did [happen], it would be very wonderful!" She then turned to the camera and added, "Disney?!"

In late June, ET learned that the acclaimed actress was in early talks for the role of the scheming sea witch. The news was met with some sadness from rapper Lizzo, who had been campaigning for the role. Soon after, it was announced that Chloe x Halle member Halle Bailey had been cast as Ariel in the upcoming film.

During her chat with Kimmel, McCarthy discussed her own personal connection to the 1989 animated film, which, it turns out, she knows incredibly well.

"I was a nanny when that first came out and one of the little girls I was watching, we watched it every single night for about a year a half," she revealed. "I'm not kidding at all. I know it. I know it to my core. And I weirdly still love it."

Check out the entire chat above. See more updates on the live-action Little Mermaid below.

