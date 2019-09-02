Harry Styles Fans Are Losing It Over His New Hair: See the Pic!

As it turns out, Harry Styles is a very appropriate name for a star whose hair style can set the internet on fire with a single pic.

After recently posing shirtless for Rolling Stone, and giving an interview with the publication that surprised quite a few fans with its candidness, the singer shocked his legion of devotees with a new haircut that was nothing less than extraordinarily polarizing.

Instead of the lengthy, swept back locks Styles sported on the cover of Rolling Stone -- and has been rocking for quite a few months -- his new look is remarkably shorter, messier and divisive.

Photos of Styles' style surfaced after the "Sign of the Times" singer posed with fans on Sunday while traveling in Italy. The pics also showed off his new light facial hair.

While some have decried his new look, and even gone so far as to declare they want to "unstan" him, there's also been backlash to the backlash.

Many fans are digging the new 'do, and are vocally defending the handsome star on Twitter, while many others are suggesting that the new look and the Rolling Stone interview are signs that his second solo album is on its way.

...Jeez, Harrys (new)hair broke Twitter! Give it a rest ladies, he is on vacation and he does not look like Louis! Also, I think he's rocking it :) #harrystyles#hairstyle#onedirectionhttps://t.co/07BpQQbHvj — MyMelody (@MusicalGenre) September 2, 2019

Harry, the one and only person who is allowed to have the same hairstyle as Louis 🤭😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ #HarryStyles#LouisTomlinson#larryvibeshttps://t.co/kptGyA2Wrr — Mrs.Styles (@styles1601) September 2, 2019

#HarryStyles harry with fans and his new look 😍👍 https://t.co/dDDoGQyLaA — Fan Girl (@fanofqualities) September 2, 2019

HARRY CAN PULL OFF ANY KINDA HAIR STYLE AND THAT'S THAT pic.twitter.com/5F5MqesemA — H🦋 (@sassyhazzza) September 2, 2019

Harry out here serving us 70s perfection, experimenting with his hair and style.



HS2 is coming yall, this is how it starts. pic.twitter.com/raeLGSUS32 — Zoe 》 Blue 🍄 #KMM (@TheirGoldenFool) September 2, 2019

@Harry_Styles is trying to fucking kill me, that’s fucking hair and the fucking beard, boy, you trying to give me a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/0d3aUrMVI9 — najlaa (@80snajlaa) September 2, 2019

In the September issue of Rolling Stone, the 25-year-old singer shared that he's putting the finishing touches on his second solo album, HS2, after his self-titled debut album dropped in May 2017.

Styles noted that the new album is "all about having sex and feeling sad." He was also candid about using drugs while recording the new album.

"We'd do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney's Ram in the sunshine," he said about his creative process at Shangri-La studios in Malibu, California. "We'd just turn the speakers into the yard."

"You'd hear the blender going, and think, 'So we’re all having frozen margaritas at 10 a.m. this morning,'" he continued. "This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place. ... 'Mushrooms and Blood.' Now there's an album title."

Check out the video below for more surprising and unexpected revelations from the Rolling Stone interview.

