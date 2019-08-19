September 3rd can’t come soon enough!

Rolling Stone unveiled the cover of its upcoming September issue on Monday and it’s already sending One Direction fans into a frenzy.

The sexy cover features a shirtless Harry Styles beaming as he smiles into the camera with his tattooed torso on display.

With his arms up in the air and wearing a gold cross pendant, the 25-year-old heartthrob appeared to be posing against an ocean backdrop.

The story's cover line reads, “Sex, Psychdelics and the Secrets of Stardom,” however a line for a different story, -- a climate change piece titled “Can we Survive Extreme Heat?” -- seemed just as appropriate for the steamy shot.

“Here's a first look at our upcoming cover featuring Harry Styles,” the magazine's Instagram account wrote alongside the cover image. “You can pick it up on newsstands September 3rd. Photograph by @ryanmcginleystudios.”

Fan reactions including plenty of fire and heart emojis, and mentions of dying.

“Me tonight, about to go to bed being caught off guard by Harry’s rolling stone cover #HarryStyles,” one fan tweeted alongside an explosion video.

Me tonight, about to go to bed being caught off guard by Harry’s rolling stone cover #HarryStylespic.twitter.com/dFQlp7aMRE — Grace 💖💞💘 (@Grace_DeCampos) August 19, 2019

Another social media user noted how the magazine might have its best sales thanks to the cover. “@RollingStone about to have it’s best month ever with @Harry_Styles on the cover.”

“’Can we survive extreme heat?’” posted another fan. “More importantly can we survive THIS HARRY STYLES PHOTOSHOOT.”

“can we survive extreme heat?” more importantly can we survive THIS HARRY STYLES PHOTOSHOOT https://t.co/A7lGAMqrQH — heather🤙🏼 (@heaatheerrann) August 19, 2019

“BREAKING NEWS || Harry Styles ended every model career,” another user wrote.

BREAKING NEWS || Harry Styles ended every model career pic.twitter.com/CdrjjQvpOw — Anna♡. (@hsoftcurlz) August 19, 2019

The cover news comes after fans were already buzzing over Styles being spotted enjoying Ariana Grande's London concert alongside Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown on Saturday.

See more on the fun night out below.

