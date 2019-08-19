Two of Hollywood's biggest stars rubbed elbows at Ariana Grande's London concert on Saturday -- Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown -- and Twitter lost its mind over it!

The A-listers were chatting together in the VIP section at the O2 Arena when fans nearby began to take notice. Styles was dressed all in white, while the Stranger Things star rocked a black jacket over a white sweatshirt and black pants with a stripe up the leg.

"Harry? with Millie Bobby Brown? at Ariana Grande's concert? This just added 10 years to my life," one fan captioned a video of the celebs together. "Millie bobby brown and harry styles are at ariana grande's london show chatting together for the whole night...... the most ambitious crossover event in history," another wrote beside video of the stars' chance encounter.

"So you're telling me that harry styles and millie bobby brown were casually chatting at the ariana grande concert,,, a concert i was supposed to attend," another fan wrote of the meeting. "MY TWO WORLDS COLLIDED a b*tch is crying and that b*tch is me."

millie bobby brown out here laughing and joking with harry styles at an ariana grande concert and she is my age,,, where did i go wrong 🤡 pic.twitter.com/cGJ7p5OZwL — ella ♡ (@velvetmmith) August 17, 2019

Later, the two were recorded dancing in the crowd, which naturally had fans in a frenzy.

"Everyone needs Harry Styles full on booty popping at an Ariana Grande show on their timeline," a fan commented. Another wrote: "Ariana grande was truly incredible but what topped my night was @Harry_Styles going ape sh*t dancing in the VIP."

Enjoy this video of Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown dancing pic.twitter.com/KmJExYL7ZS — Rosie; (@rosiexwh) August 17, 2019

There was some debate online as to whether the man dressed in white was in fact 25-year-old Styles. But, a clip showing the crooner greeting fans while leaving the venue, while dressed head to toe in white, should put that to rest.

Brown also posted a photo from the night out, showcasing her and her cohort for the concert. The 15-year-old actress is currently in the U.K. filming Enola Holmes, an upcoming movie about Sherlock Holmes' mystery-solving younger sister.

no one:

harry styles pretending that an ariana grande show its his own gig: pic.twitter.com/QWhPUIgzCl — pamela (@velvetcurlie) August 17, 2019

See more news on Grande and Styles below.

GET MORE UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry Says Orlando Bloom Has 'Mad Respect' for Ariana Grande After She Secretly Paid for Their Meal

Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink Recreate 'Frozen' Scene on 'Stranger Things' Set

Harry Styles Reportedly Turns Down Role of Prince Eric in Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid'

Related Gallery