Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are big fans of Ariana Grande and her sweet acts of kindness.

The "Never Really Over" singer stopped by Ellen K Morning Show last week, where she revealed that Grande secretly paid for her, Bloom and his 8-year-old son, Flynn's, meal.

"Two weeks ago, I was at sushi and I ran into Ariana Grande," Perry began. "At the end of my long meal with Orlando and his son, we finished after an hour-and-a-half and we asked for the check. They were like, 'Ariana Grande has taken care of it.' And we were like, 'Oh my god! That is so cool!' Orlando's son is eight, so he was like, 'Dope.'"

"But that is such a boss move and such a cute gesture," she added. "Orlando was like, 'Man, I have such mad respect for her.' She was so kind. I love little things like that."

Perry also talked about her new single, "Small Talk," and the meaning behind it.

"It's such a bizarre thing that we have to go through, not all of us, some people get lucky and marry their first love and stay with them forever," Perry said of her lyrics, "Going from strangers to lovers."

"If you're in the dating scene and you haven’t landed on the one, you go through this weird human experiment where you reveal your whole self to a person, you are so intimate with them and sometimes it doesn’t work out. You move on with your life, but you end up bumping into them."

