Katy Perry Admits She Has a Type: 'I Like English Gentlemen'

Katy Perry opened up about her “type” during a Friday morning radio appearance on British station Heart FM. During the segment she talked about her upcoming wedding to British actor Orlando Bloom.

“I mean tick tock, I hope sooner than later,” the 34-year-old musician said of the wedding date.

When asked if she would hold the festivities in the U.K., she replied, “Can’t say.”

She went on to talk about the men she’s interested in, noting, “I obviously have a type. I like English gentlemen. I think I like English gentlemen because of the kind of sarcastic, dark sense of humor. I like that they sound really eloquent. There’s more history in the U.K. than there is in America. They’ve got tradition. Actually they have more tradition and I like that. There’s tea time.”

When asked by the show’s hosts if Perry would ever consider moving to England, she replied, “It was a back-up plan for a minute and then… you know. So I guess we’re going to the Netherlands!” seemingly referring to the recent appointment of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the ongoing issues with Brexit.

Perry and Bloom recently returned from a star-studded vacation with Oprah Winfrey and Bradley Cooper. Photos surfaced of Cooper helping Perry out of a boat, which the singer took in good stride.

“It was bizarre, and I didn’t mean to basically starfish onto that boat, but I did,” she admits. “I’m not so graceful sometimes and I’m kind of OK with being an idiot sometimes and it comes out. It was definitely like, ‘Whoa, this is a moment!’”

Perry recently released her new single “Small Talk,” and has more new music in the works.

