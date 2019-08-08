Katy Perry just blessed us with another bop!

The 34-year-old singer dropped her new single, "Small Talk," Thursday night, and as expected, we already have it playing on repeat.

"Isn't it stange, they used to know me / all the highs and lows and in-betweens and now you see me and just say hey," she sings on the catchy track. "Isn't it weird / that you've seen me naked / we had conversations about forever and now it's about the weather OK."

Perry also released the track's accompanying lyric video, which she teased was coming just a few hours ahead of its release.

Watch below:

KatyCats have anxiously been awaiting "Small Talk" since the California native shared a series of handwritten notes from "the desk of Katy Perry" to her social media accounts this week. She also posted the vibrant cover art, which is leading fans to believe that the official music video will feature a '70s-vibe.

"Small Talk" follows "Never Really Over," which Perry released in May with a hippie-chic music video. At the time, she also hosted an epic fan event in Los Angeles, where two lucky fans got matching tattoos with the pop star. More on that in the video below.

