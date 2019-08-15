Ariana Grande has always loved her high ponytail!

On Thursday, the multiplatinum singer shared an old school photo from her childhood in which she's sporting the signature hairstyle while offering the camera a shy smile. As fans know, this look has been a part of the "thank u, next" singer's style ever since she left behind Nickelodeon stardom for the pop music world. It's arguably more integral to her look than cat ears, over-sized tees and thigh-high boots combined.

"if anything .... she's consistent," the 26-year-old songstress captioned the throwback pic. Even fellow singer's enjoyed the peek at Grande's younger years, Bebe Rexha commented: "cuteeeeeeee."

Just one day prior, Grande's hairstylist on the Sweetener tour, Josh Liu, shared a new photo of the singer showcasing her natural wavy curls, a serious rarity for her followers.

"Natural curls coming in strong with a little tlc 🖤," Liu wrote alongside the new photo, hinting at her hair treatment.

Although Grande isn't currently on the road, last week she surprised fans when she popped up at Barbara Streisand's concert at the United Center in Chicago. The pair, both wearing black, performed the classic duet "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough), with Grande singing Donna Summer's part.

Just before taking the stage, Streisand hopped on social media to break the exciting news. She posted a photo of herself and her special guest in the green room and writing alongside, "Secret's out. Thank you @arianagrande."

Grande commented on the photo: "I'm sobbing 🖤 love you so much. i cant. get over this. it's just.... the most special and cherished experience ever. thank you."

Later, the younger singer shared the same image, now with a black-and-white filter, writing alongside: "cherishing this moment forever @BarbraStreisand."

The singer heads back on the road this week, starting in Europe and then touring all through the U.S. in the coming months.

