Ariana Grande is taking her talents back to the small screen.

After it was revealed Wednesday that the 26-year-old singer would be dropping by on the new season of Jim Carrey's Showtime comedy, Kidding, more details are coming out about her guest appearance. Spoiler alert: She will be singing!

"I can tell you very little about her role. She is lovely and she sings and there's nothing more heartbreaking and beautiful than standing 15 feet away from Ariana Grande and hearing her sing," Dave Holstein, creator and showrunner of Kidding, told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Friday.

"The one that she's on is one of my favorite episodes this year because it's a visual departure and a really exciting, emotional choice that we made that she really sunk her teeth into," Holstein teased.

Carrey, whom Grande has idolized, also praised the "7 Rings" singer, calling her a "singular artist."

"Admiration doesn't go just to the older generation, but also goes backwards as well," Carrey said. "She's a singular artist. She has a gift. She has a thing that she does that's like magic. ... She was so game and willing to do it and willing to put herself in a place that was innocent and fun. She was a breath of fresh air."

Earlier this week, Grande posted an Instagram pic of her embracing Carrey on the set of Kidding.

"There aren’t words," she raved of her experience. "I’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. Thankful for the most special experience of my life. Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak."

"Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined," Grande continued. "I get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. This was a DREAM of an experience. Thank you thank you thank you Jim and thank you Dave for having me. I have so much more to say but words actually can’t .... cover it."

Kidding returns Sunday, Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back episodes on Showtime.

