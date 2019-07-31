Sometimes it's OK to meet your heroes.

Ariana Grande shared a sweet pic of herself embracing one of her "idols," Jim Carrey, on Wednesday, as she filmed a guest spot on his Showtime comedy, Kidding.

"There aren’t words," the singer raved of the experience on Instagram. "I’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. Thankful for the most special experience of my life. Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak."

"Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined," she continued. "I get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. This was a DREAM of an experience. Thank you thank you thank you Jim and thank you Dave for having me. I have so much more to say but words actually can’t .... cover it."

The show's account reposted the pic, writing, "So excited for you all to meet our newest friend in Pickle Barrel Falls!"

This isn't the first supportive encounter Grande has had with Carrey. Earlier this year, the two connected over social media when the singer -- who has been open about struggling with depression in the wake of a roller-coaster year -- posted a photo of the star with words of wisdom he once shared about mental health struggles.

"Depression is your body saying, 'I don't want to be this character anymore. I don't want to hold up this avatar that you've created in the world. It's too much for me,'" read the quote. "You should think of the word 'depressed' as 'deep rest.' Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you've been trying to play."

Beneath the quote, Grande wrote, "The whole LOML [love of my life] forever," along with a heart emoji.

Carrey later took to Twitter to thank Grande and share some insight into his quoted remarks.

".@ArianaGrande I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the 'Deep Rest' concept," he wrote, alongside Foster's full quote on his philosophy on depression.

.@ArianaGrande I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the “Deep Rest” concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter! pic.twitter.com/BiMa6KHYb6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 22, 2019

"I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace," Carrey added. "I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer."

