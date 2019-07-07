Ariana Grande is getting real about the challenges she has faced in recent years and the emotional difficulty of going on tour while also sharing her gratitude for the people who make it possible.

The "7 Rings" songstress took to Instagram on Sunday to open up about being on her Sweetener Tour during a point in her life when she's "still processing a lot," and how she's still incredibly grateful for everything she's lucky enough to have.

"Tour is wild. life is wild. i’m grateful for the sea of love i have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got," Grade wrote, alongside a snapshot of herself performing on stage during one of her concerts. "I’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. i’m grateful for my voice and my team. i’m grateful for this music."

"I’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out," she continued. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night. it’s a dream come true."

Grande added that "no matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, i’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what i’ve started."

The 26-year-old singer - who was reportedly seen in fan-shot videos struggling to get through a song as she choked back tears on stage - said she's someone who feels "everything very intensely."

"I have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i’m still processing a lot ... so sometimes i cry a lot!" Grande wrote, seemingly addressing the video. "I thank you for accepting my humanness. i’m not sure what i did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but i want you to know that it really does carry me through. i feel it and i appreciate it. and all of you so much."

Grande concluded her heartfelt post with a message for any of her fans who may also be struggling with emotional challenges and hardships.

"I’m sharing this because i’m grateful and because i want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone," she wrote. "It is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time... but i want you to know, you aren’t alone and i think you’re doing great."

