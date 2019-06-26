Happy birthday to Ariana Grande!

The pop star celebrated her golden birthday as she turned 26 on Wednesday, and what better way to mark the occasion than with a cake inspired by one of her latest singles? Grande got all dolled up in a sparkly black mini dress as she headed out to celebrate with friends on Tuesday night. Just as stunning as her ensemble was her "7 Rings"-inspired cake -- which her pal, Alfredo Flores, shared a photo of on Twitter.

"Golden birthday ✨ Beautiful night for a beautiful soul. Love you @ArianaGrande!! #HappyBirthdayAriana," he captioned the pic, which showed a two-tiered gold cake with seven engagement rings on top. Grande's mom, Joan, presented her with the impressive pastry in a video the singer shared on Instagram.

Golden birthday ✨ Beautiful night for a beautiful soul. Love you @ArianaGrande!! #HappyBirthdayArianapic.twitter.com/hM2tkPf5KY — Alfredo Flores (@AlfredoFlores) June 26, 2019

"Another year around the sun n she still wearing these f**kin ears," Grande captioned a photo of herself posing in her birthday look. "Grateful for the love and for the people i get to share this life with. and thank u for the birthday wishes. :) p.s. i changed into an xxxl hoodie minutes after this was taken, don’t worry."

The former Nickelodeon star dropped "7 Rings" in January as the second single off her new album, Thank U Next. The record marked a new chapter in Grande's life and career -- she released Thank U Next after a tumultuous few months, which included the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, and a breakup from her fiance, Pete Davidson.

See more on Grande in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Gets Real With Fans About Why She Has Less European Stops on 'Sweetener' Tour

Ariana Grande Posts Rare Photo With Her Dad to Celebrate Father's Day

Ariana Grande Tears Up During Concert in Mac Miller’s Hometown

Related Gallery