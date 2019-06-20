Ariana Grande is opening up to fans about her mental health efforts and the impact they have on her Sweetener World Tour schedule.

Grande took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal the new dates added to her tour, which are all in the United States. While the 25-year-old "Thank U, Next" singer had already announced that she'd be announcing the second North American leg of the tour, some fans felt slighted by the fact that she didn't have nearly as many stops in Europe as she did in the U.S.

"I just can’t understand why she’s literally doing 4-5 shows in a STATE instead of going to other countries it really makes no sense to me," Twitter user @teasybutera wrote, likely referring to Grande's four back-to-back Florida stops in Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville.

Grande responded earnestly to the critique, explaining, "The truth is: european leg is going to be a big step. I'm really excited about it and grateful to do it! but since you’re asking, this is simply the best i’m capable of at this time and keeping me closer to home for a majority of the dates is what’s best for my health rn," Grande tweeted. "love u!"

Another fan assured Grande that, no matter what, fans are "proud" of her for even adding more dates to the tour at all.

"Thank u ! i’m very excited about them tbh. doing the best i can do for right now and so grateful for my health and for this chapter and for my fans for supporting and understanding the pace i’m moving at," she responded. "Sooo grateful for u. thank u."

Grande also said that, while there are no plans on expanding tour dates in Europe, or America for that matter, at this point in time, there's always the possibility that it could happen in the future.

"As of right now, this is it," she tweeted. "But i’m kind of excitedly playing it by ear and seeing how it goes you know? being 100% transparent. i’m like so enjoying it right now, but baby steps. who knew we’d end up doing 9 months of shows. it’s been a blessing for sure."

Later, the fan who first sparked the conversation tweeted at Grande again, apologizing for "the way I expressed myself" and adding, "I understand that your health should come first always. thank you for explaining and hopefully you’re gonna get better soon. you have my support forever."

"Nah of course, i understand i love you. i am getting better n feeling grateful," Grande replied. "Finding a balance between self preservation and doing what i love. so thank you for supporting that. and also for wanting more of me. i’ll never take that for granted."

To Grande's credit, the Sweetener World Tour includes 31 stops throughout Europe beginning on Aug. 17 with three shows at The O2 Arena in London, England, where the European leg will also concluded with two additional shows on Oct. 15 and 16.

Grande will also be returning to Manchester, England, on Aug. 25, just over two years after the horrific Manchester Arena Bombing in May 2017, when a terrorist attack immediately following Grande's performance killed 23 people and left 139 other injured.

Grande, who was physically unharmed in the bombing, has been candid about the emotional and psychological trauma she's experienced in the years following the shocking attack. She previously returned to Manchester two weeks later to host the One Love Manchester charity concert benefiting the victims of the attacks and their families.

