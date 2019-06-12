ET has learned that Ariana Grande is donating a portion of the proceeds from her June 8 concert in Atlanta, Georgia to Planned Parenthood.

The sum is approximately $300,000, which will provide funding to the organization just as the state has passed a new anti-abortion law which makes the procedures illegal as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is within the first six or seven weeks of pregnancy.

"Ariana Grande's generous donation comes at a critical time - in Georgia and across the country, anti-women's health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion," Dr Leana Wen, the President of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement. "This is not what the American people want, nor is it something they'll stand for. Thanks to inspiring support like hers, Planned Parenthood can continue to fight back - in the courts, in Congress, in state houses, and in the streets - against these dangerous attacks on people's health and lives.

"We are so grateful to Ariana for her longstanding commitment to supporting women's rights and standing with Planned Parenthood to defend access to reproductive health care. We won't stop fighting - no matter what."

Planned Parenthood also released a statement with regard to Grande's donation. "Singer, songwriter, and actress Ariana Grande is donating proceeds from her latest concert in Atlanta, Georgia to Planned Parenthood, amid the rash of extreme abortions bans sweeping through state legislatures," it reads.

"Last month, Georgia's Gov. Brian Kemp signed a dangerous six-week ban into law - banning abortion before many people know they are pregnant. The ban has sparked widespread opposition from business leaders, the film and entertainment industry, and activists across all parts of Georgia. More than 300 Georgia business leaders have already publicly denounced the ban, and more than 6,000 Georgians signed a petition opposing it," the statement continues. "The majority of Americans support access to safe, legal abortion. In fact, a record-high 77 percent of Americans say they do not want to see Roe overturned, and there is no state in this country where banning abortion is popular."

Georgia's bill, which was signed into law on May 7, is just one among many in numerous states like Alabama, Georgia, Missouri and more, all of which are passing legislation which will very nearly ban abortion.

Before the songstress' donation, much of Hollywood was up in arms over Georgia's "fetal heartbeat" law. Netflix, Disney, CBS, WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal and more have threatened to take their massive investments in the state elsewhere should the law go into effect, according to CBS News.

And last month, director Reed Morano announced to Time magazine that he will not be filming his upcoming new Amazon show, The Power, in the Peach State in response to the contentious anti-abortion law.

"We had no problem stopping the entire process instantly," Morano told Time of the show, which stars Kristen Wiig. "There is no way we would ever bring our money to that state by shooting there."

