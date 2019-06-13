Ariana Grande Tears Up During Concert in Mac Miller’s Hometown

Ariana Grande had an emotional night in Pittsburgh.

The 25-year-old pop star is currently on her Sweetener World Tour, but her Wednesday night stop at PPG Paints Arena had a special meaning as it was in the hometown of her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. Grande and Miller dated from 2016 to spring 2018, before Miller's death from an accidental overdose last September.

Fans in attendance took to Twitter to chronicle Grande's latest concert, with one tweeting that a Mac Miller playlist was on in the arena before she took the stage and that the "God Is a Woman" singer had a seat reserved for her late ex.

Ariana really had a Mac Miller playlist for the music before the show and she has an empty seat reserved for him 😩😭 she’s so strong 🥺 — Juan (@FJuanmanuel) June 13, 2019

During the show, Grande got emotional during at least two of her songs. When she began singing "Raindrops (An Angel Cried)," a song widely believed to be about her split with Miller, she got audibly choked up and, according to a Twitter user, was unable to finish singing the track.

Likewise, during "Thank U, Next" -- which features the lyric "Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel" -- she began crying. The audience rallied behind the pop star, belting out the song in her place as she composed herself on stage with the help of her dancers.

Pittsburgh loves you so so much. super grateful I was able to be here for this moment. Mac is always with us and shining over you every night💜



We love you so so much @ArianaGrande xx #swtpittsburghpic.twitter.com/mGQmzE7gTf — Ky ♡ (@promisememarais) June 13, 2019

@ArianaGrande You killed it tonight in #Pittsburgh Mac was def proud... we love you!!!!! This totally brought on my tears 😭 #ThankYouNext#arianagrandepittsburgh 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/B3S9hCHWjw — Kathy with a K ; ) (@PITTSBURGHGRL) June 13, 2019

Following Miller's death in September, a source told ET that Grande was "devastated" by the tragic news.

“Although the two ended their relationship, Ariana always shared a deep connection with Mac and wanted nothing but the best for him," the source said at the time. "Ariana is very upset."

A second source told ET that Grande is heartbroken, adding, "Despite their split, Ariana had always been supportive of his sobriety."

Watch the video below for more on Grande and Miller.

