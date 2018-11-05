Mac Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

Mac Miller's cause of death has been determined.

On Monday, the L.A. County Coroner's Office released its report on Miller's death, and said that the rapper died from "mixed drug toxicity," noting fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. His death is categorized as an accident.

In September, Miller was pronounced dead at the scene at his San Fernando Valley home. According to the report, Miller was found face down and unresponsive in a residence. Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene. His autopsy revealed pulmonary edema (fluid buildup in lungs), and froth of the upper airways.

Miller was 26 years old. His death also came just weeks after he was charged with a DUI, and months after his breakup from Ariana Grande.

Prior to his death, Miller had been open about drug use and dealing with depression. In September 2015, Miller told Larry King during a candid interview that his depression and drug use were intertwined. "I had a drug problem for a long time," he acknowledged. "It wasn't just in music, but I definitely was going through a drug problem and I think it was more my state of mind. I was just pretty depressed."

"I think it started [with success]," he continued. "It's funny, because you talk to people, and they say, 'What do you have to be depressed about? You have money.'... Fame is tricky because you read what's said about you, and you know what you know to be true, and the lines start to blur."

In a February 2016 documentary for Fader, Miller specifically talked about overdosing.

"I'd rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged out mess who can't even get out of his house," he said. "Overdosing is just not cool. There's no legendary romance, you don't go down in history because you overdosed. You just die."

On Saturday, Grande released a new song, "Thank U, Next" and referenced Miller, whom she dated for almost two years before calling it quits in May.

"Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm 'Cause he was an angel," she sings.

For more on Miller's life, watch the video below:

-- Reporting by Steve Wilks

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Releases New Song 'Thank U, Next' Referencing Pete Davidson and Mac Miller

John Mayer, Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper and More Celebrate Mac Miller's Life at L.A. Tribute Concert

Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Video of Late Ex Mac Miller

Related Gallery