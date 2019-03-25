Six years since they released their musical collaboration, “The Way,” Ariana Grande is paying tribute to her late ex, Mac Miller.

The 25-year-old songstress took to social media on Monday to remember the rapper, who tragically died from an accidental overdose in September.

“Six years” she wrote on one of her Instagram Stories, along with a small white heart.

She also posted a selfie with Miller’s dog, Myron, along with the caption, "Real protective wit my soullll where YOUUUUUU been."

The pet has frequently been by Grande’s side in recent months, with the songstress spotted walking him and even getting a tattoo in the dog’s honor.

Grande dated Miller for nearly two years, before the pair split in May 2018, just months before his death.

“My Way” was the first time the two collaborated together. Released on March 25, 2013, it marked Grande’s first charting song on the Billboard Hot 100.

She also worked with Miller on the song, “My Favorite Part,” from his 2016 record, The Divine Feminine.

Following their breakup, she became engaged to comedian, Pete Davidson. While the two have since split, Davidson refused to hear a bad word about Miller at a recent stand-up gig in New Jersey, booting an audience member from the venue after he made an insensitive comment about the late rapper.

