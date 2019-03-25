Another celebrity Arianator in the house!

Solange Knowles shared how much of an Ariana Grande fangirl she is in a video posted on social media on Sunday.

The video showed the 32-year-old singer sporting a skimpy bikini and twerking in a car to Grande’s hit song, “Sweetener.”

Popping her head out of the car’s sun roof while dancing to the track, the songstress appeared to be having a blast to Grande’s music.

“No mo digital hoardingggg taking up spaceee i luh yallll,” Knowles captioned the video.

The fun clip also showed Knowles flaunting her svelte figure in a see-through, glittering black bodysuit while dancing in front of a mirror, and seductively posing for several other selfie videos.

no mo digital hoardingggg taking up spaceee i luh yallll pic.twitter.com/FTCisYdPp6 — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) March 25, 2019

The post prompted some fans to decide to follow suit.

“Auntie Solange said it’s time to start doing video selfies... so I’m going to apologize in advance to anyone who follows my social media during Summer 2019,” responded one Twitter user.

Twerking and fun aside, Knowles opened up about the struggle she went through making her recently-released record, When I Get Home, in further tweets posted on Monday.

"My body took a lot from me when i started this record," she shared. "Real scary times, ill tell y’all one day. I had to learn to accept a lot of things about myself & this short time we got here. I had some real ugly parts i need (& still need) to work thru, but thru this albummmmm..."

"I tried to do the work that would simply bring me the most joy that would make me confront the things i am most afraid of to reinforce those things until i really believed them to realize time & space are big mysterious and I can only align on my own still got further to gooo," she continued.

i tried to do the work that would simply bring me the most joy

that would make me confront the things i am most afraid of

to reinforce those things until i really believed them

to realize time & space are big mysterious and I can only align on my own

still got further to gooo https://t.co/QVjH28pgSD — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) March 25, 2019

See more on Knowles below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Solange Knowles Slays Red Carpet in Crazy Cut-Out Ensemble

NEWS: Kanye West and Solange Knowles Model for Photo Project -- See the Pics!

NEWS: Solange Knowles Reveals Autonomic Disorder Diagnosis





Related Gallery