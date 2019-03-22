Ariana Grande is thinking about her past relationships.

In a quote posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the 25-year-old singer considers why it may sometimes be necessary to cut people out of your life. The post, which she credits to Horacio Jones and @the_enlighten_core, comes more than five months after she split from her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson.

"Sometimes, the reason for letting someone go is because they can't help but hurt you during this phase of their life. When you love someone deeply, you learn what demons live within them and you realize that they are hurting you because they are hurting somewhere within themselves," the quote reads. "They are fighting a battle within and may not even know it, so they take it out on you because you're being petty and resentful."

"You let them go because you really believe that the both of you can find the healing you truly need without being together and hurting each other in the process," the quote continues. "Letting someone go doesn't mean you stop loving and caring about anyone. Letting go means you're choosing freedom over the illusion of loyalty."

Despite the cryptic post, it seems Grande has moved on from her relationship with the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star. Earlier this month, the "7 Rings" singer was spotted out and about with two of her ex-boyfriends; first with Big Sean and next with Graham Phillips.

After dating for less than a year in 2014 and 2015, Big Sean and Grande were spotted together outside of a recording studio in Los Angeles.

Less than two weeks later, Grande and Phillips, who starred on Broadway together as children and dated in 2011, were seen having dinner at Carbone, a swanky Italian restaurant in New York City.

As for Davidson, he has moved on with his new girlfriend, Kate Beckinsale. Since beginning their romance, the pair has not been shy about their PDA or their 20-year age difference, the latter of which Davidson discussed on a recent episode of SNL.

"Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference," he joked of his 45-year-old girlfriend. "It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is."

"Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer," he continued. "Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump."

