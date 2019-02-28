Ariana Grande Reunites With Ex Big Sean Nearly 4 Years After Split

Was Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video foreshadowing?

The 25-year-old pop star was spotted reuniting with her ex, Big Sean, outside a recording studio in Los Angeles. Photos obtained by TMZ show Grande and her dog sitting in the passenger seat of a car with Sean behind the wheel. The outlet reports that they left together in Sean's car.

The reunion comes nearly four years after the pair's split. Sean and Grande confirmed their relationship in October 2014, following his broken engagement to Naya Rivera. Grande and Sean, however, split just six months later, in April 2015.

Sean has since moved on with Jhené Aiko, while Grande dated Mac Miller, and then got engaged to (and split from) Pete Davidson last year. The singer referenced Sean and her other exes in "Thank U, Next" in November.

"Thought I'd end up with Sean, but he wasn't a match," she sings in the song, while the music video showed her flipping through a Burn Book in which she wrote, "so cute, so sweet (could still get it)" next to his name.

In January, Grande told fans that she was going to stay single for a while. "Spoiler for the rest of this year/probably my life: it’s no one," she tweeted in response to a fan asking who she was dating. "Please refer back to this tweet for future questions.”

