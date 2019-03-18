Ariana Grande has given one of her tattoos a makeover!

The "7 Rings" singer took to Instagram over the weekend, showing off her freshly modified ink.

As many of her fans know, Grande got a tattoo that said "Always" right below her ribs back when she was still engaged to her now ex-fiance, Pete Davidson. She recently transformed the tattoo by turning it into a branch of leaves.

Before any haters could comment on her decision, Grande explained to her followers that it is not "a cover up."

"Post run thrus, 3 am with @girlknewyork :)" Grande, 25, captioned the post. "Not a cover up just evolvin. Also, our show opens tomorrow. i love u and i’m so grateful. see u soon."

Grande is gearing up for the U.S. leg of her Sweetener world tour, which kicks off Monday at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, and wraps July 13 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Then, the brunette beauty will head overseas to continue the tour with stops in London, Amsterdam, Dublin, Paris and more.

Meanwhile, Davidson, 25, has since moved on with Kate Beckinsale, 45. During a recent episode of Saturday Night Live, the comedian joked about their age gap.

"It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this," Davidson said. "So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is."

"Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer," he continued. "Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Delivers Passionate 'Needy' Performance at 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande Reunites With Ex Graham Phillips Following Night Out With Big Sean -- See the Pic!

International Women's Day: Celebrating Female Forces in Music

Related Gallery