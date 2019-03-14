Ariana Grande brought her signature flare to the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The 25-year-old pop star was named the Artist of the Year at the annual awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday. While she was not there in person, Pharrell Williams took the stage to present Grande with the trophy and then direct fans attention to an off-site recorded performance of her new single, "Needy."

"Thank you, it feels amazing. I am so honored," she said in the video tribute made for her. Grande donned plaid pants, a black spaghetti strap top, beige zip-up jacket and tan booties for her intimate performance. As she sat on a stool, she belted the beautiful ballad, and was accompanied by an all-female orchestra.

The brunette beauty was nominated for a total of seven iHeartRadio Music Awards, including Female Artist of the Year, Best Lyric and Best Music Video for "Thank U, Next."

Grande is scheduled to kick off her Sweetener Tour on March 18 in Albany, New York.

