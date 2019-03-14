Taylor Swift Debuts Fun Pink Hair at 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift had some fun with her 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards look.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer showed off pink-hued hair while arriving to the annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday. Swift had her blond locks in a messy ponytail, with hot pink strands that perfectly matched with her shimmering look.

Swift, who was honored with the Tour of the Year award, looked radiant in a holographic sequin jumper, which she paired with matching iridescent Sophia Webster heels that featured butterfly wings.

Prior to walking the red carpet, she shared a look at her flashy ensemble on Instagram, writing, "Bout to walk out on the @iheartradio carpet, thought I’d show you first 🥰."

Chris Delmas / AFP

Swift fans couldn't get enough of her look, taking a break from their nonstop speculation that she will be releasing a new album soon. During her acceptance speech, however, the singer seemed to address the rumors in heartbreaking fashion.

"I love your attention to detail," she said, adding that she loves to read what fans are writing online. However, she shot down new music rumors by saying, "I just want to let you know that when there is new music, you will be the first to know."

See more of ET's iHeartRadio Music Awards coverage in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

Kacey Musgraves Says Her GRAMMY Will Be Next to 'Framed Joint' From Willie Nelson (Exclusive)

Taylor Swift Seemingly Addresses Kim Kardashian Feud

Related Gallery