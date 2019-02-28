All the Clues Taylor Swift Has Dropped About TS7 -- With Evidence!

Is Taylor Swift hinting at the impending release of her long-awaited seventh album? A whole lot of her fans certainly think so... and here at ET, we do, too!

Over the past few weeks, it appears Swift has given her entire Instagram feed a makeover, posting photos that all have one thing in common -- a pastel aesthetic, complete with plenty of pinks and teals, signifying a new era is on the way. Diehard Swifties not only noticed the new color scheme, but began analyzing the photos that seemingly reveal clues about her next album.

Now, we're breaking down all the potential hints we've gathered and what they could mean. After all, nothing Swift does is on accident!

1. A gorgeous new photo emerges.

On Feb. 10, while many of her colleagues were walking the red carpet at the GRAMMYs, Swift posted this pic of herself, dressed in a powder blue gown that gave us major Cinderella vibes. She wore the dress to the 2019 British Academy Film Awards in London that night, where she was supporting her boyfriend, Joe Alywn. Some fans thought the color of the photo was a little suspicious at the time, seeing as it didn't exactly match up with her previous dark, heavily contrasted posts. However, everything made a little more sense when we saw what she posted next...

2. Hello, purrito!

What appeared to just be a cute photo of her cat, Meredith, seemingly revealed one of the biggest clues of all. If you look closely, you'll see that there are eight dimples in the couch, which some fans believed was the start of a countdown to either a big announcement or album.

3. 🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴

The idea that Swift was giving us a countdown was validated even more with her next post, a photo that featured seven palm trees jutting up into a teal sky. The singer cryptically posted the pic alongside seven palm tree emojis -- which naturally led people to assume the post was about her long-rumored TS7 album (and not just a photo of foliage).

Apart from there simply being seven palms, it's important to note that there are four on the left side of the image, two on the right, and one in the center. This has led to a few possible conclusions. Perhaps the palm trees relate to the new album's release date (four palms, one palm and two palms, so four-one-two or April 12), or Swift is simultaneously teasing a surprise performance at Coachella (the first weekend of which happens to take place on April 12).

Others feel that the 60 (or 61) stars in the teal sky could indicate the number of days until the first song is released, meaning we could be getting a new Swift single sometime in May.

4. Staircase clues.

The scenic snapshot of palm trees was followed up with another heavily filtered photo showing the singer sitting on a spiral staircase in a fringe-covered gown. While Swift captioned this pic with only a single heart, fans couldn't help but notice that the songstress was sitting six stairs up from the top -- which they again took as quiet confirmation of their suspicions.

5. No longer on the fence about what's happening.

OK, it's definitely a countdown. When Swift posted this pic of herself standing behind a lattice fence with a strong yellow filter, the five obvious holes were yet another clue that all of these posts are leading up to some type of announcement in just a few days.

6. Olivia is watching!

After Meredith's feature, it was time for Swift's other cat, Olivia, to shine. The 29-year-old singer Instagrammed a cute picture of the feline with a shocked expression and addressed all the fan speculation about her new music. "She just read all the theories," Swift wrote with a shocked cat emoji.

7. Elle UK cover shoot.

For the outlet's Music Issue, Swift can be seen modeling a bright yellow Gucci dress in front of a pastel pink background, which perfectly matches up with the aesthetic we've been seeing on her Instagram. Inside the magazine, she penned a personal essay on the "Power of Pop," explaining why she puts her heart and soul into every song.

"The writing I love the most places you into that story, that room, that rain-soaked kiss," Swift writes. "You can smell the air, hear the sounds, and feel your heart race as the character's does. It’s something F. Scott Fitzgerald did so well, to describe a scene so gorgeously interwoven with rich emotional revelations, that you yourself have escaped from your own life for a moment."

8. The players.

If Swift's Instagram feed isn't proof enough that something big is coming, take a look at the social media accounts of her longtime collaborators. Ryan Tedder, for example, his Twitter header is a picture of palm trees that looks similar to the scenic shot Swift posted. Then there's producer Jack Antonoff, who recently teased he's been "working hard" in the studio.

Here's a look at even more fan theories about the singer's cryptic Instagram posts.

Crazy #TS7 Theory: So if there’s 60 stars as some have said, let’s say there’s about 60/61 ⭐️ There’s 61 days until April 26, FRIDAY, a SINGLE RELEASE day! Another connection is April 26 is Arbor Day, a connection to PALM TREES!? 🌴 @taylorswift13 look what your doing to us 😂 pic.twitter.com/L4ucFuxCub — Anna & Mitch 🌴 TS7 (@annaandmitch) February 24, 2019

This is my @taylorswift13#TS7 summary of all that I know and believe! I’m SO excited about this!!! Please be true I love you Taylor!!!We all know summer will be great! This is the year I’m gonna meet you! @taylornation13pic.twitter.com/kAJ4Tx2uYT — Jake's All Too Well🌴 (@JakesAllTooWell) February 25, 2019

Okay so 2 trees are on one side and 4 on the other. Taylor have 4 country albums and 2 pop albums. 7th tree is BIGGEST ONE and it's in the middle. OMG SOMETHING IS COMING SOON OMG #TS7 IS COMING @LaurenLipmanpic.twitter.com/LYGV7eGfoG — 🌴RepSwift🌴 K4 | TS7 (@dont_blame_13) February 24, 2019

first photo: 7 palms

second photo: she is sitting on the 6th step, counting from bottom to top

third photo: 5 holes in the image and she in the background

THIS MEANS A COUNTDOWN FOR THE DAY 02/03#TS7iscoming#taylorswift#TS7#ts7theories@taylorswift13@taylornation13pic.twitter.com/pEQ3r98UAv — michael (@reputationwhat) February 25, 2019

The stairs, the mermaids, the palms, the next lemon. TS7 Is Coming! #TaylorSwiftpic.twitter.com/PEgxS6Y9Ku — ASnakeFan (@Charlie_Zhou1) February 25, 2019

Additional investigating by Katie Krause and Oscar Gracey.

