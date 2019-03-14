T-Pain Recalls Awkwardly Head-Butting Taylor Swift When They First Met

T-Pain got pretty personal at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday.

The "Buy U a Drank" singer hosted the awards show at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, and started things off by clearing the air with Taylor Swift, after being haunted by their not-so-smooth first introduction.

“Taylor, I never apologized to you. The first time we met -- you’re so much taller than me, that I thought you were standing on something," he began.

"Without looking down, I tried to stand on whatever I thought you were standin' on and -- bam! Headbutted you right in the boob," T-Pain cracked. "I'm so sorry. That was not my intention."

The camera panned over to Swift, whose laughter implied she accepted T-Pain's apology.

The Masked Singer winner told ET's Lauren Zima before the awards show that he planned to do his own thing on stage. "Within the legal rights," he joked. "Hopefully I got other stuff to do, so I don't have to worry about them hiring me next year, and I can kind of go crazy up there."

T-Pain does have a new album, 1UP, out now, as well as an upcoming tour. And he's still getting a lot of love from his time on The Masked Singer.

"I didn't think Lil Wayne would watch a show like that, but he was glued to it. He watched it every time it came on," he revealed. "So, appreciate it, Lil Wayne. Thank you, brother."

See more from the red carpet in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

'The Masked Singer': T-Pain on Emotional Reaction to Winning Season 1 (Exclusive)

T-Pain Drops Surprise New Album Same Day as 'Masked Singer' Victory

Related Gallery