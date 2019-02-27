T-Pain Drops Surprise New Album Same Day as 'Masked Singer' Victory

The world was shocked on Wednesday when The Monster took home the crown on the first season of The Masked Singer, and was revealed to be none other than T-Pain!

However, he also revealed some new music along with his identity when he dropped a surprise new album Wednesday morning, featuring collaborations with Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, O.T. Genasis and others.

The album, titled 1Up was announced on Instagram along with an animated video showing the video game-inspired cover art.

"Surprise!!! Thank you guys for being so patient with me...it was worth the wait, we got a new album out!!!!!" the 33-year-old entertainer captioned the post. "I did this independently and I can’t wait for ya’ll to finally hear it."

This is the first solo album for T-Pain since 2017's Oblivion, the same year he released his long-awaited collaborative album with Lil Wayne, T-Wayne.

While the rapper is best known for his heavy use of autotune in his music, he's an accomplished acoustic performer and proved to the world just how talented a singer he really is when he went the distance on The Masked Singer.

In fact, T-Pain's flawless vocal stylings and captivating stage presence earned him the championship over household icons Donny Osmond -- who was revealed to be The Peacock -- and the Empress of Soul Gladys Knight, who turned out to be The Bee.

T-Pain's new album, 1Up, is available now for download and streaming.

Check out the video below for more on this wild season of The Masked Singer.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Masked Singer' Crowns a Champion! Find Out Who Won and Who Was Under the Masks

'The Masked Singer': Spoilers, Clues and Our Best Predictions -- Updated!

T-Pain on Head-butting Taylor Swift, Calling out FKA Twigs and Going Without Auto-Tune