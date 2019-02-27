'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Season Finale!

The first season of The Masked Singercomes to an end on Wednesday with a special two-hour finale! The final three -- The Bee, The Peacock and The Monster -- will face off before one is crowned the winner and all three stars are finally revealed.

Fans will get one last chance to play detective alongside the show's celebrity panelists -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong.

Last week, we found out the secret identity of The Lion and The Rabbit, who were unmasked and revealed to be Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy champ Rumer Willis and *NSYNC star Joey Fatone, respectively.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox -- one hour earlier than usual -- and you can watch along with ET as we keep you updated with all the best, weirdest and most baffling moments from The Masked Singer season finale!

Check out our list of best guesses and possible spoilers to see who we think are under the final three masks.

For more on the latest celebs to be revealed on the wild reality singing competition, check out the video below!

