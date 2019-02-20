'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Semi-Finals!

The Masked Singer will be showcasing all-new performances and fresh clues Wednesday night, as the competition enters the semi-finals and the five remaining costumed contenders face off as viewers try to piece out the clues to their secret identities.

Fans will get another chance to play detective this week with new hints and more outlandish guesses from the show's celebrity panelists -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong.

Last week, we found out the secret identity of The Alien, who was unmasked and revealed to be singer, actress and TV personality La Toya Jackson!

The fun kicks off at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch along with ET as we keep you updated with all the best, weirdest and most baffling moments from the Masked Singer semi-finals.

For more on the latest celeb to be revealed on the wild reality singing competition, check out the video below!

